Hidden mode in new Switch game hints at exciting Switch 2 feature

We’re less than two weeks away from the Nintendo Direct focusing on the Switch 2, where we expect to learn much more about the console’s capabilities. We already know that the Switch 2 will run the vast majority of both physical and digital Switch games, but Nintendo has yet to talk about how those games will run on the new hardware.

For the time being, we don’t know if Nintendo will attempt to match Sony’s PS5 Pro with its own AI-enhanced upscaling technology, but a recent game might have given us an early look at how the Switch 2 will make Switch games look better.

As spotted by Wccftech, Switch modder MasaGratoR recently dove into the code of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, which launched for Switch on March 20. During the search, the modder uncovered a line of code for an unused 60 FPS mode that would presumably allow the game to run at 60 frames per second.

About Xenoblade Chronicles X:

– Dynamic resolution ranges: 504p-720p handheld, 760p-1080p docked

– Game's executable has hidden 60 FPS mode. It seems to be implemented only partially since enabling it causes weird issues. As a proof screen from function that sets UI speed, 1.0.1 pic.twitter.com/Ag09YVQ7g1 — MasaGratoR (@masagratordev) March 20, 2025

MasaGratoR notes that the mode is only partially implemented, which could mean one of a few things. First, it could just be leftover code from a feature the development team scrapped during development. Of course, a more exciting possibility is that developer Monolift Soft is working on a Switch 2 patch for the game that would allow it to run at 60 FPS.

Someone in the comments asked the modder if that could be a feature specifically for Switch 2, and this is how MasaGratoR responded: “It can be a groundwork towards it, no other Xenoblade game has something like this from what I found.”

If this is a sneak peek at a Switch 2 feature, here’s hoping we learn more about it on April 2.