This theory convinced me that the Switch 2 will release on May 15th

No one knows the release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, but an incredibly intricate theory has me convinced that May 15 might be the day.

Last week, Steve from ThunderStash Gaming on YouTube shared a post on X providing all the reasons why Nintendo will release the Switch 2 on May 15, 2025. Some of the arguments are a bit more suspect than others, but the overall case is a compelling one.

I’ll start with the most convincing evidence, which is the fact that Doom: The Dark Ages and the new LEGO Mario Kart set are releasing on May 15. As Steve points out, every major Doom title is available on Switch, including 2016’s Doom and 2020’s Doom Eternal. Microsoft, which owns Doom’s developer id Software, already committed to supporting the Switch 2. What better show of support than having a new Doom available at launch?

As for the Mario Kart LEGO set, content creator AndresRestart notes that LEGO often launches notable collaborations at the beginning of the month and on weekends. May 15 is a Thursday. If LEGO is breaking with tradition, there’s probably a good reason.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Finally, May 15 also happens to be the grand opening of the Nintendo San Francisco store. The store would undoubtedly attract plenty of foot traffic on opening day regardless, but especially if customers can buy the brand new Switch 2 there.

Furthermore, this aligns with recent reports suggesting that hundreds of thousands of Switch 2 units have already been shipped to the United States. If there are boatloads of consoles already in retail packaging waiting to be sold, why leave them sitting around any longer than necessary? The anticipation will be at its peak after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April, and the sooner the consoles are available to purchase, the better for Nintendo and its customers.

Other reasons from the thread include Donkey Kong Country opening at Super Nintendo World on May 22 (giving Nintendo two weeks of nonstop coverage) and Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events taking a break from May 12 to May 30.

All of our questions about the release date should be answered at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which will air on April 2, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.