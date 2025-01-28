Expect plenty of Xbox games on Nintendo Switch 2

On a recent podcast appearance, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer seemed to confirm that we’ll see more Xbox games on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking with Danny Peña and Parris Lilly on the latest episode of Gamertag Radio, Spencer was asked about his reaction to the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal earlier in the month. In addition to being excited about the bigger screen, he said that Xbox is “really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have.”

Microsoft has made it clear that it wants Xbox games to be playable everywhere, even on “rival” consoles from Sony and Nintendo. Just last year, we saw former Xbox and PC exclusives Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded make their way to the PS5, with the latter two also being ported to the Switch. Both Ori games are also available on the Switch.

With an expected increase in processing power, Switch 2 will presumably be able to play more Xbox games. In fact, rumors have been swirling about several major ports, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Spencer didn’t name any specific titles, but his comments here certainly back up those rumors.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden said earlier this month that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Age of Mythology, and Gears of War 1 Ultimate Edition could all get Switch 2 ports as well.

While there was some hope that Microsoft would address these rumors at the Developer Direct showcase, the company focused solely on Xbox and PC games. Despite the fact that Nintendo has now officially revealed its new console, developers have been suspiciously quiet. Perhaps Nintendo wants to save all of its big game announcements for the Nintendo Direct on April 2. Maybe Xbox will even bring a game or two to the presentation.

Either way, all we can do is speculate for now.