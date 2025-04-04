Nintendo Switch 2 preorder date canceled due to Trump’s tariffs

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that Switch 2 preorders would go live on April 9th, but after Donald Trump imposed “reciprocal tariffs” around the world, the company is reconsidering those plans. Nintendo said on Friday that Switch 2 preorders will no longer start on April 9th, as the company wants to assess the impact of the tariffs.

Nintendo sent the following statement to the media on Friday regarding the change:

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

That’s all the information we have for now, and it could be weeks before a new Nintendo Switch 2 preorder date is announced. Trump’s 10% tariffs on dozens of countries go into effect on April 5th. Even larger rate hikes will then follow on April 9th.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The only good news is that Nintendo still plans to launch the new console on June 5th. It might cost even more than the $449 it was originally going to cost, though. As frustrated as many fans were about the price of the console and the games, $449 might end up looking like a deal after prices start rising in the US in coming weeks and months.

We’ll let you know when you can actually preorder a Switch 2 as soon as we know.