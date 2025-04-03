‘Drop the price’: Angry fans raid Nintendo’s Switch 2 livestream

On Thursday, Nintendo hosted a Treehouse: Live event to show off new games coming to the Switch 2 later this year. We saw gameplay from Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. It should have been a victory lap for Nintendo after its Switch 2 Direct on Wednesday, but the comments told a different story, as thousands of people tuned in to beg Nintendo to drop the price of the Switch 2 and its games.

If you were paying attention to all the Switch 2 news yesterday, you already know that the new console will cost $449 when it launches on June 5. There will also be a $499 Nintendo Switch 2 bundle featuring Mario Kart World, but if you want to buy the new Mario Kart separately, you are going to have to pay a whopping $80 for the Switch 2 exclusive.

We also learned that Donkey Kong Bananza will cost $70, which is pricier than all but one title on the Switch. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo fans were none too pleased about these prices, and as a result, the chat for the Nintendo Treehouse livestream on Thursday was filled with messages reading “DROP THE PRICE,” as you can see in the screenshot below:

Nintendo fans aren’t happy about the price of the Switch 2. Image source: YouTube

(Unrelated, but Googlebonkers is absolutely right around the Golden Sun theme.)

We have no idea what impact Trump’s tariffs might be having on the price of the console or the games, but whatever led to these steep price hikes, Nintendo has yet to communicate them. It’s not exactly the celebration Nintendo expected, especially given what an enormous success the first Switch was. But at this point, the prices are undoubtedly locked in.

We’ll see how Nintendo responds in the days ahead.