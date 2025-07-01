NASA is bringing live rocket launches and spacewalks to Netflix

After debuting its ad-free streaming service NASA+ in November 2023, NASA is bringing some of its live programming over to Netflix starting this summer.

According to the agency, Netflix subscribers will be able to stream rocket launches, spacewalks, mission coverage, and live views of Earth from the International Space Station when the NASA+ programming joins the streaming service later this year.

Netflix is teaming up with NASA to bring space a little closer to home. Beginning this summer, Netflix will begin to stream LIVE rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and breathtaking live views of Earth from the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/vBDMCkz0yP — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2025

In a statement on Monday, NASA+ general manager Rebecca Sirmons said that the agency is “committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

Meanwhile, NASA+ remains free to stream through the NASA app on iOS and Android devices, as well as on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and web browsers.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

This is Netflix’s latest foray into live programming, following a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, weekly broadcasts of WWE Raw, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. Upcoming live events include Taylor vs. Serrano 3 on July 11 and two NFL games on Christmas Day 2025.

Other streaming services have taken the leap and introduced 24-hour live channels, but Netflix has yet to do the same. Given how many original series and films the streamer has produced, it would have plenty of content to fill out a 24-hour schedule across multiple channels, but for now, Netflix is comfortable being the biggest streamer on the planet.