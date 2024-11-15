Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: How to watch the fight live on Netflix

The boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul is finally here. Netflix will stream the event live on Friday, November 15th, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This isn’t the first live sporting event that Netflix has hosted, but it’s among the most anticipated, given the notoriety of the competitors.

The two were initially set to face off in July, but on May 26, Tyson had a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles, In Touch Weekly reported. After receiving medical attention, Mike Tyson was advised to rest for a few weeks. As a result, the two parties agreed to postpone the fight until Tyson could get back into fighting shape.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), who turned 58 in June, will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2020, when he participated in an eight-round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. that ended in a draw. Prior to that, in his final professional fight before retiring, Iron Mike suffered a sixth-round TKO to Kevin McBride in 2005 when he quit before the seventh round began.

Paul (10-1, 7 KOs), who started as a YouTuber, kicked off a professional boxing career in 2020. Most of his matches have been against former MMA fighters, and his only loss to date came at the hands of professional boxer Tommy Fury via split decision.

How to watch Paul vs. Tyson

The event will begin streaming at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 15th. This is not a pay-per-view event — as long as you have a Netflix account, you can watch along live on Friday night. You can also rewind, pause, play from the beginning, or jump to live at any point. The fight will feature live commentary in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Here’s the full schedule for the main card, which features four matches:

Super Middleweight : Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes Welterweight : Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos Super Lightweight : Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Heavyweight: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Keep in mind that the main event won’t start until much later in the evening. If you want to watch the Paul vs. Tyson fight live, you might have to stay up late tonight.