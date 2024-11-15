Netflix’s biggest surprise hit movie of 2024 is getting a sequel

After taking Netflix by storm earlier this year, the team behind Under Paris is planning to cast its line once again. According to Variety, Under Paris co-writer and director Xavier Gens is working on a sequel to the disaster film, which is now the second most-watched non-English movie that Netflix has ever released, behind only the Norwegian monster movie Troll.

Under Paris star Bérénice Bejo revealed the existence of the sequel, telling La Tribune that she expects to begin shooting Under Paris 2 in September 2025. She also suggested it would be a very different movie, but a shark would still be prominently featured.

Meanwhile, Variety’s sources claim that while the sequel is in development, it’s still in very early stages, and principal photography might not start until late 2026. In addition to Bejo, Nassim Lyes is expected to reprise his role as police diver Adil.

For those who have not seen the film yet, Under Paris follows a scientist, a conservationist, and a police commander who join forces to stop mutant super shark Lilith from turning the upcoming World Triathlon Championships in Paris into a terrifying bloodbath.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Released just weeks before the 2024 Paris Olympics, the movie doubled as a sharp critique of real-world events, as Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo was under fire for assuring atheles that the river Seine would be clean enough to swim in by the time the Olympic Games started. Tortoise Media reports that eight Olympians who swam in the river fell ill. That’s not quite as negligent as letting a mutant shark roam free, but you can see how timely the movie turned out to be.

We don’t know much about the sequel yet, but Gens told Variety in June that if he were to make a second movie, “it will take place in a Paris that is entirely submerged under water.”