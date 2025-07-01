Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Science News

MIT made a ‘bubble wrap’ that can turn air into drinking water

By
Published Jul 1st, 2025 3:35PM EDT
man drinking water from glass
Image: Maskot/Getty Images

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Researchers with MIT have created a new bubble wrap-like gel that can turn air into water. This is just the latest in a list of inventions that could help bring drinkable water to more areas that struggle to provide drinking water to the people that live there.

The new material, which is detailed in a study published in Nature Water, uses the water vapor in the air to generate drinkable water. The harvester works almost anywhere, including some of the hottest places on Earth.

How the device works

The gel is enclosed within two panels of glass. During the night, the device absorbs water vapor from the air. Once morning dawns, the water condenses on the glass thanks to a special coating that helps keep the glass cooler than the air around it. From here, the condensation then drips down the glass and is collected in a system of tubes.

Being able to create water from air is an incredible achievement, and one we’ve seen popping up more and more as of late. Other researchers have done something similar using a special cube and a wood-based material that pulls water vapor in in a similar way. While some systems require electricity, others rely on solar power to generate fresh water.

The researchers believe that this device, though, is more effective at generating water than some of the other forms that don’t require electricity. When tested in Death Valley, which is often considered one of the hottest places on Earth, the device generated a quarter to two-thirds of a cup of water every day. Further, the design minimized the amount of lithium salt that leaked into the water, allowing it to remain clean without additional processing.

There’s no doubt that being able to create water out of air is exceptionally useful, and could one day prove a vital way for some countries to produce water for their residents. Of course, more testing and scaling is needed to ensure these systems will actually prove viable in the long-term. That said, this kind of research is always exciting to see as scientists take leaps and bounds toward progressing technology that will keep people hydrated.

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News