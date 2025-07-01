MIT made a ‘bubble wrap’ that can turn air into drinking water

Researchers with MIT have created a new bubble wrap-like gel that can turn air into water. This is just the latest in a list of inventions that could help bring drinkable water to more areas that struggle to provide drinking water to the people that live there.

The new material, which is detailed in a study published in Nature Water, uses the water vapor in the air to generate drinkable water. The harvester works almost anywhere, including some of the hottest places on Earth.

How the device works

The gel is enclosed within two panels of glass. During the night, the device absorbs water vapor from the air. Once morning dawns, the water condenses on the glass thanks to a special coating that helps keep the glass cooler than the air around it. From here, the condensation then drips down the glass and is collected in a system of tubes.

Being able to create water from air is an incredible achievement, and one we’ve seen popping up more and more as of late. Other researchers have done something similar using a special cube and a wood-based material that pulls water vapor in in a similar way. While some systems require electricity, others rely on solar power to generate fresh water.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

The researchers believe that this device, though, is more effective at generating water than some of the other forms that don’t require electricity. When tested in Death Valley, which is often considered one of the hottest places on Earth, the device generated a quarter to two-thirds of a cup of water every day. Further, the design minimized the amount of lithium salt that leaked into the water, allowing it to remain clean without additional processing.

There’s no doubt that being able to create water out of air is exceptionally useful, and could one day prove a vital way for some countries to produce water for their residents. Of course, more testing and scaling is needed to ensure these systems will actually prove viable in the long-term. That said, this kind of research is always exciting to see as scientists take leaps and bounds toward progressing technology that will keep people hydrated.