Aquaria’s new solar-powered boxes pull drinking water out of thin air

It’s frustratingly difficult to get clean drinking water to people all over the world. But a new device from Aquaria Technologies in San Francisco could make it easier than ever to put affordable drinking water in people’s homes. The solution is a modification of a standard dehumidifier, which allows the machine to pull clean drinking water out of the air, quite literally.

Founded in 2022, Aquaria Technologies has developed an outdoor dehumidifier that can be set up in parks, lakes, and other places where people might gather. The machine pulls moisture from the air, which passes through various filters, such as an ultraviolet sterilization system, carbon filtration, and particulate filtration system. This allows the water to be thoroughly cleansed, providing clean drinking water for anyone who uses it.

From there, the water can be dispensed out to passing people who need a cool drink to refresh themselves. This outdoor dispenser is called the Hydrostation, and it can pull up to 132 gallons of clean drinking water out of the air. The company also offers a smaller at-home dispenser called the Hydropixel, which can make up to 24 gallons of water per day, and only requires an outlet to power it.

The cost of bringing this drinking water to your home would, obviously, be tied directly to the cost of your electricity. However, Aquaria says that, on average, people would most likely pay anywhere from a single cent to upwards of $.66 per gallon (3.8 L). That’s a solid turnaround, to be fair, especially considering how expensive getting drinking water from dispensaries and grocery stores can be.

We’ve seen some really impressive things in the science world when it comes to finding new ways to pull water out of difficult places. And while Aquaria’s options seem to be one of the best for pulling clean drinking water out of the air itself, others like this gel that can transform air into water have also been really exciting to see.