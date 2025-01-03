AirPods Pro 3 may be the world’s best earbuds with these 8 rumored features

Apple is expected to release AirPods Pro 3 in 2025. Three years after the first iteration of AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port was released, Cupertino is expected to significantly improve its best earbuds. Despite the fact that last year’s AirPods Max update was so disappointing, we expect Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro to be a much bigger update thanks to several new features and upgrades.

This article covers eight rumored features that should make AirPods Pro 3 an instant hit, and potentially the best earbuds on the planet.

Much better ANC: Apple already offers incredible ANC. With its advanced algorithms, the company also offers best-in-class Transparency and Adaptive modes. For the third generation of AirPods Pro, Apple is expected to greatly improve the ANC, and it could build up on the technology available for AirPods 4, which offers ANC even without ear tips.

Improved hearing aid capabilities: AirPods Pro 2 are the first earbuds to offer hearing aid capabilities. It’s only natural to assume that Apple will continue to enhance this feature with upcoming versions of its pro earbuds. In addition, there’s another reason why hearing aid capabilities will be better with this next generation.

H3 chip: Apple does a great job with its audio chips. All the way from the W1 chip and its magical features, the company has walked a long path to bring the H2 processor. To this day, Apple keeps adding more features to AirPods Pro 2. It’s only natural to assume that Cupertino will continue to improve the audio quality and the connectivity between AirPods and iPhone while delivering new features, such as better ANC, improved hearing aid capabilities, and so on.

Heart rate measurement: According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, one of AirPods Pro 3 top features could be heart rate measurement. At the time, the journalist said Apple Watch measurements were more accurate than the prototype AirPods, but not much. This could be perfect for those who don’t like wearing smartwatches all the time.

Body temperature: Finally, Apple has also been working on a body temperature sensor for future AirPods. The company may add a camera to help measure the body’s temperature, which could be more accurate than the sensor available with the Apple Watch.

Other tidbits for the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 might include improved battery life, a thinner case (if we consider AirPods 4), more robust water and dust resistance, and so on.

Wrap up

These are the features you should look forward to the most in the upcoming AirPods Pro 3. BGR will let you know once we learn more about this device.