Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 features may have just leaked

Future iterations of Apple’s AirPods Pro may include impressive health monitoring features, according to a new report in Mark Gurman’s PowerOn newsletter. While specific details are scarce, reports indicate that Apple is exploring capabilities that include heart rate monitoring and other physiological metrics.

The development of these features is still in its early stages, with initial tests indicating that the heart rate monitoring functionality has yielded encouraging and relatively accurate results. And while there’s no telling when such a feature will hit the market, Gurman writes that it might “be ready for the next-generation AirPods Pro.”

Potential AirPods Pro 3 release

Admittedly, there haven’t been any concrete rumors about when we might see Apple release AirPods Pro 3. If history is any indication, however, it might be coming up sooner than you think.

For context, recall that the first AirPods Pro hit stores in October of 2019. AirPods Pro 2 then came around about three years later, in September of 2022. If Apple sticks with a 3-year upgrade cycle, there’s a chance we’ll see new a AirPod Pro model in the fall of next year. And remember, Apple typically aims to keep its upgrade cycle on a consistent schedule.

Rumored AirPods Pro 3 features

Notably, an AirPods Pro model with a heart rate monitor is reportedly the feature Apple is most focused on.

Gurman writes:

The main work right now is getting the AirPods to reliably measure a user’s heart rate. Though the Apple Watch already does this, the feature could be a selling point for people who don’t like wearing watches or just want a backup fitness tracker… In Apple’s testing, heart-rate data is more accurate on the watch than AirPods, but the earbuds aren’t terribly far off.

Besides rumors of a heart rate monitor, some other AirPod Pro 3 rumors we’ve seen point to improved audio performance, a new H3 chip, more robust water and dust resistance, more seamless integration with the Vision Pro, and improved battery life. One feature we can likely look forward to is improved Active Noise Cancellation. One interesting but peculiar rumor claims that AirPods Pro 3 might include a feature that would allow users to measure their body temperature and perspiration level.

Apple’s commitment to health

Apple’s commitment to adding new health-oriented features to its AirPods Pro line shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, the current AirPods Pro 2 have a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature that was brilliantly showcased in the ad below:

Additionally, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been quite vocal about Apple’s commitment to leveraging its product line towards improving individual health. Notably, Cook during an interview a few years back said that Apple’s work in the health space may ultimately be what the company is most known and revered for.

If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ It will be about health. We are taking what has been with the institution and empowering the individual to manage their health.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that Apple has also devoted a lot of resources to figuring out a way to get the Apple Watch to measure a user’s blood glucose levels. There’s no telling if Apple will ever be able to achieve this, but if it does, it will truly prove to be a godsend for millions of people across the globe.