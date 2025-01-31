Foldable iPhone rumors gain steam as Apple set to pick display supplier

A new report from the Korean blog Yeux1122 adds some new fuel to rumors surrounding a foldable iPhone. The report is light on specifics but mentions that Apple is on the verge of narrowing down a supplier for a foldable display. If all goes according to plan, Apple will reportedly pick a supplier sometime between late February and early April.

It’s worth noting that the foldable display won’t be subject to more lenient quality control standards. On the contrary, and in typical Apple fashion, the report relays that the foldable display panel will “adhere to the technical requirements” in place for impact resistance and crease prevention.

Though Apple often works on new products and revamped designs that never see the light of day, a foldable iPhone is far more likely to make it to production than the mythical Apple Car ever was. For starters, we’ve already seen foldable smartphones hit the market. There is a demand for it, however small it may be.

Remember the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip? I personally was never a fan of either as the designs always seemed to be more intriguing in theory than they were in practice. And even though the two devices above had their fair share of issues, owners were so captivated by the form factor that the flaws hardly seemed to matter. As a quick example, creasing at the point where the display bends has been an ongoing issue with seemingly every foldable smartphone from Samsung. Presumably, Apple won’t enter the market unless it can solve the problem and introduce a best-in-class device.

Rumors of a foldable iPhone have been around for years

Rumors of Apple coming to market with a foldable iPhone have been making the rounds for years. Recently though, such rumors have picked up steam from credible sources. Just a few weeks ago, for example, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a report indicating Apple’s plans to begin production during the second half of 2025. This timeline aligns well with the aforementioned Yeux1122 report.

As we previously reported:

According to Apple’s plans, the company wants to create a device that is half as thin as current iPhone models, so it isn’t too thick when folded. A screen facing outwards, such as Galaxy Z Flip, has also been considered.

Other reports have pointed to the device boasting “two separate display panels on a hinge” and “round, stainless steel edges.” Again, it stands to reason that Apple will only release a foldable device if the panel looks continuous and isn’t prone to creasing.

It’s worth noting that while Kuo often gets Apple’s product roadmap correct, his timeline can sometimes be off. To this point, some other reports have indicated we might not see a foldable iPhone until sometime in 2026 or 2027.

There is also speculation that Apple’s interest in a foldable display may not be related to a new iPhone design at all. Some believe that instead, Apple may release a foldable tablet. Either way, it appears that Apple may have some interesting new products for us in the near future.