iPhone 17 Air design has never looked better than it does in this leak

It’s only a matter of time until Apple reveals the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. While it’s still unclear if that’s the name of the company’s ultra-thin iPhone, we’re certain it exists and will be unveiled in five months. This time, Majin Bu, who recently shared details about an upgrade-downgrade decision for the new iPhone 17 Pro’s telephoto lens, posted a new image highlighting a 3D model of the iPhone 17 Air.

This 3D model resembles everything we’ve seen from CAD files and concept images. It features a new camera bar design with a single rear camera, which might be anything from the iPhone 16e 48MP camera to the iPhone 16 main lens. The flashlight and microphone are on the other side.

Rumors expect this module to be the thickest part of the iPhone 17 Air, up to 9.5mm thick. In addition to the Action and volume buttons, the side button can also be seen. While reports expect the iPhone 17 Air to feature Camera Control, the image doesn’t make it clear if the 3D model has it.

It’s also worth noting that some of the tech that will debut on the iPhone 17 Air is expected to pave the way for a foldable iPhone.

Another important part of this iPhone being highlighted is the MagSafe support. Since Apple removed the MagSafe capability from the iPhone 16e, it’s good to see the iPhone 17 Air won’t lose it, despite rumors that it might have a few compromises, such as eSIM-only versions.

Finally, we expect this device to be around 5.5-6.0mm thick, have Apple’s A19 chip, and have Apple’s own Wi-Fi and 5G modems. It’s unclear if the iPhone 17 Air will get a revamped version of the C1 chip introduced with the iPhone 16e or if the company will use the same version without mmWave support and other minor features.

In addition to this device, Apple is expected to introduce an iPhone 17 model with the same look as the iPhone 16, as well as redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max options.