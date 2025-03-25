iPhone 17 Air leak shows just how skinny the new iPhone will be

Another day, another iPhone 17 Air CAD leak. This time, the image comes from X user Majin Bu, who compares the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro to the iPhone 17 Air.

While the leaker doesn’t provide technical specifications, BGR has repeatedly covered the possible dimensions for these upcoming phones. While the iPhone 17 Air appears to be nearly twice as thin as the iPhone 17 Pro, remember that rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be slightly thicker than the Pro model, as Apple plans to increase its battery life.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air side-by-side. Image source: Majin Bu

The latest reports claim that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm to 6mm thick, with a maximum thickness of 9.5mm when including the camera module.

This is similar to what analyst Jeff Pu keeps reporting. In a note seen by BGR, Pu says the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5-6mm thick. The analyst also reiterates other previous rumors, including a 6.6-inch display, the A19 chip, and 8GB of RAM, making this device Apple Intelligence-ready.

According to his notes, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 24MP front-facing camera, a single 48MP rear camera with 7P lenses, Face ID technology, a titanium casing, Apple’s C1 5G modem, and charging capabilities of up to 35W.

This is going to be one of the most notable iPhone updates in years. After a relatively uninspired iPhone 16 release, Apple has been working hard to redesign its iPhone lineup and improve its processors while also trying to get Apple Intelligence right.

As of now, the company is facing major delays with one of its most important features, a personalized Siri. Still, we might see a redesigned iOS 19 just in time for the new iPhone.