Some Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 Galaxy AI features will stay free forever

Samsung beat everyone to the punch in early 2024 when it launched its first AI phones. That was the Galaxy S24 series, which featured several generative AI features under the wide Galaxy AI umbrella. Galaxy AI made plenty of sense for Samsung’s suite of genAI features, and it had a bit of everything.

Galaxy AI came with some on-device AI features to meet Samsung’s privacy needs, as well as more complex AI tricks that require cloud processing. It also combined Samsung-made AI tools, like the Live Translate feature, with third-party AI apps such as Google’s Circle to Search functionality, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 series.

Since then, Samsung has expanded Galaxy AI’s abilities and brought the suite of features to more Galaxy phones. Each premium Galaxy device launch has introduced brand-new Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 foldables announced last week are a great example.

While the Galaxy AI suite has always been free, Samsung suggested it might begin charging for some features starting in January 2026. Ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch, that deadline still applied across the board. You’ll find it on the product pages for both new foldables, too.

But something did change. We finally know what Samsung plans to do with Galaxy AI monetization, and it’s good news for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 buyers. Some Galaxy AI features will always remain free to use, although the situation is a bit more complicated.

Galaxy AI pricing

Google Gemini on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Image source: Samsung

Reports from Korea before this week’s Unpacked event claimed that Samsung was already working on subscription tiers for Galaxy AI, without offering specifics. The move to monetize AI isn’t surprising. Everyone else is doing it, while still offering plenty of AI features for free.

Following the Galaxy Z Fold 7 event, Android Police reported that Samsung said all Galaxy AI features that “are on your phone by default” will remain free.

Even so, the fine print on the new product pages still includes the same deadline we’ve seen since the Galaxy S24 launch:

Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

That footnote lines up with Samsung’s statement to Android Police. Not all Galaxy AI features will stay free because Samsung can’t make promises about third-party tools.

Galaxy AI is still a mix of products powered by different AI models, not just Samsung’s. While Samsung can offer its own tools for free indefinitely, it can’t promise the same for features from Google or other partners.

What’s free in Galaxy AI?

Google Gemini on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Image source: Samsung

Google made several Gemini announcements during Unpacked, introducing features built specifically for the new Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones.

Circle to Search now works with game content. The Fold 7 adds a new AI multitasking mode that lets you talk to Gemini while browsing the web. Gemini Live also works on the Flip 7’s cover display, which adds another layer to the Galaxy AI feature set.

Google has also partnered with Samsung to give Fold 7 and Flip 7 buyers six months of free access to Gemini AI Pro.

Aside from Gemini AI Pro access, all the other Gemini features mentioned are free on the new Galaxy AI phones. But Google could eventually decide to charge for them.

Using Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist on the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s foldable display. Image source: Samsung

Meanwhile, Samsung says its Galaxy AI features will always be free. That includes Live Translate, Zoom Nightography, Browsing Assist, Note Assist, Audio Eraser, and others.

The Now Brief and Now Bar, first introduced with One UI 7, are also Samsung-created AI features. They deliver personalized briefings with relevant user data like weather, calendar events, Energy Score, and photos.

The bottom line is that Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 buyers won’t need to worry about Galaxy AI becoming premium in early 2026. And users with older Samsung flagships likely won’t have to pay for Samsung’s own AI features either. They’ll get access to some of the new Galaxy AI features introduced on Wednesday once they update to Android 16 (One UI 8).