Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: Samsung’s new foldables are official

Foldable phone fans must be thrilled for Samsung’s Unpacked event this summer, especially after all the recent rumors. This year brings several firsts for Samsung’s foldable lineup.

For the first time, Samsung is launching three foldables at once instead of just two. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE joins the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 as the most affordable of the trio. The Fan Edition label on a foldable is also a first for Samsung.

It’s also the first time Samsung’s foldables are significantly thinner. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is impressively slim, almost matching the Honor Magic V5. The difference is that Samsung’s model will be available worldwide, while Honor’s remains limited to China.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell is slimmer than its predecessor, which I absolutely loved this year. It now features an edge-to-edge cover display that looks far better than the Flip 6’s screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Using the camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Image source: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures just 4.2 mm when unfolded and 8.9 mm folded, and weighs only 215 g. That’s a major reduction in both size and weight. The new Armor FlexHinge is thinner than ever, which helped Samsung build such a slim device. The Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 should make it durable despite the thin build.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rated IP48 for dust and water resistance. It’s not quite IP68, but it’s getting closer.

The displays are bigger too, measuring 8 inches for the foldable screen and 6.5 inches for the cover display.

As for specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip that debuted with the Galaxy S25 series. It’s paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, delivering fast performance, AI features, and strong battery life.

The Fold 7 includes a 4,400 mAh battery, which is the same as the Fold 6. But Samsung claims it now supports up to 24 hours of video playback.

There’s also a 200-megapixel main camera on the back, joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The two selfie cameras each have 10-megapixel sensors.

Google Gemini on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Image source: Samsung

The new Samsung foldables ship with Android 16 and One UI 8. They support Galaxy AI features including Gemini and Gemini Live, enhanced Circle to Search, Now Brief and Now Bar, a new natural language search, AI Select, Call Assist and Call Transcript, AI audio tools (Eraser and Trim), Drawing Assist and Sketch to Image, and camera tools like Best Face, Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, and Live Effect.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow, starting at $1,999. That’s $100 more than the Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 phones on a table. Image source: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 also launches with Android 16, Galaxy AI, and Gemini features. You’ll get nearly the same software experience regardless of which flagship foldable you choose.

The new design is slimmer, measuring 6.5 mm when folded, 0.4 mm thinner than the Flip 6. When unfolded, it’s about as thin as a pencil.

One of the Flip 7’s standout features is the new FlexWindow cover screen. It stretches edge to edge and wraps around the dual cameras and flash, offering a big upgrade from last year’s model.

Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cover screen. Image source: Samsung

Camera-wise, the Flip 7 features a 50-megapixel wide shooter with 2x optical zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel front-facing hole-punch camera.

Unlike the Fold 7, the Flip 7 uses Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip. Samsung claims a 9% faster CPU, 23% faster GPU, and 22% faster AI processing.

Inside, there’s a 4,300 mAh battery, larger than last year’s, even though the phone is slimmer. It’s rated for up to 31 hours of video playback.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be available in Coral Red, Jet Black, and Blue Shadow, priced at $1,099. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will include six months of free Gemini AI Pro access.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE colors. Image source: BlueSky

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is Samsung’s first more affordable foldable. Its design resembles last year’s Flip 6, meaning it’s thicker than the Flip 7 and has a smaller FlexWindow screen.

Other compromises include the use of the Exynos 2400 processor instead of a Qualcomm chip, just 8GB of RAM, and a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.

Still, the Flip 7 FE has the same IP48 rating as its siblings, a 50-megapixel main camera, and ships with Android 16, complete with Galaxy AI and Gemini features.

This more budget-friendly clamshell will come in Black and White. It’s cheaper, but not by much, at $899.

All three phones will be available for preorder through Samsung and its carrier partners starting Wednesday, July 9th. They’ll hit shelves on July 25th.