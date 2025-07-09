7 new Google AI perks for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Samsung’s brand-new foldable flagships are here, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which means we’re also getting new AI tools from Samsung and Google.

While the new foldables will be advertised as Galaxy AI phones from the start, some of the AI features you’ll find on the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are possible thanks to Google and its powerful Gemini models.

Google has developed several useful AI features for Android devices, including a few that are especially well-suited for Samsung’s 2025 foldables.

Circle to Search in games

Circle to Search works in mobile games. Image source: Google

Circle to Search debuted on the Galaxy S24 phones and Google’s Pixel 8 lineup. Google has expanded the feature since, and it makes sense to give it a few new tricks just in time for Samsung’s Unpacked event.

Circle to Search now supports game-related searches. If you’re stuck on a tough boss in a game on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example, you can use Circle to Search to get help. Just circle the boss on your screen to search for tips on how to defeat it.

A browser window will pop up, and Circle to Search will launch a Google Search for that boss. AI Overviews will offer helpful info, including links to video walkthroughs.

Once you’ve got what you need, you can go right back to your game.

Gemini multitasking

Multitasking with Gemini on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Image source: Google

Google also created a multitasking feature for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that uses Gemini. By long-pressing the power button, you can share your screen with Gemini to ask questions.

In the example shown, you might be browsing for suitcases and ask Gemini, “Which one will last longer based on material quality?”

It’s similar to Circle to Search, but Gemini can view your entire screen.

Connect Gemini Live to Samsung apps

Gemini has access to Samsung apps on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Image source: Google

AI performance on smartphones isn’t just about what’s on your screen. Giving an assistant access to more apps lets it handle more tasks.

Gemini Live is now the default assistant on Android, including on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. You can use it with Google apps like Calendar, Maps, Tasks, and Keep.

Fold 7 and Flip 7 users can also connect Gemini Live to Samsung apps such as Samsung Calendar, Reminder, and Notes.

Flex the Flip 7 into an AI assistant

Google is making use of the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s Flex Mode too.

With Gemini Live, Flex Mode turns your phone into a hands-free AI assistant. It can see what’s around you and help in real time.

“Your Galaxy Z Flip7 becomes its own tripod, giving you hands-free pointers as you cut your own bangs, take on a DIY project, or try to master your yoga form,” Google said in a blog post.

Gemini Live on the Flip 7’s cover screen

Talking to Gemini Live on the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cover screen. Image source: Google

Gemini Live also works on the Flip 7’s larger cover screen while you’re on the go.

You don’t need to open the phone to use Gemini Live. Just interact with it via the cover screen. It can see through the camera, hear your voice, and respond right away.

This is a smart way to use the FlexWindow, and it’s good to see Samsung enabling AI access from the cover screen.

Gemini on your wrist with Galaxy Watch 8

Using Gemini on the Galaxy Watch 8. Image source: Google

Google has brought Gemini support to Wear OS 4+ devices, including the Pixel Watch lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 8 series announced at Unpacked.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is the first wearable with Wear OS 6 and the first to come with Gemini preinstalled.

Gemini on the Galaxy Watch 8 also works with Samsung apps like Health, Calendar, Reminder, and Clock.

Free Google AI Pro access

Google is also giving Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 buyers a nice bonus: six months of free Google AI Pro access. This is Google’s most affordable Gemini subscription and includes the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro tools along with new AI features like the Veo 3 video generator.