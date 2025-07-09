Pixel devices now get free Veo 3 access and other new Gemini AI features

Samsung’s big Unpacked event of the summer is here, which means the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip SE are finally official. But new Android phone launches in the AI era are different from what we were used to before ChatGPT went viral. Android phones now come with built-in AI smarts.

For the new Samsung foldables, that means new Galaxy AI features, some of which are powered by Google’s AI products. The list includes Circle to Search, Gemini, and Gemini Live.

But Google isn’t just acting as a sidekick for its longtime Android partner. The company also announced a few new AI features coming to Pixel phones and Pixel Watch models, in addition to what’s available on the new Galaxy foldables.

Among the new features, there’s an exciting one some Pixel phone owners might enjoy. Veo 3 access is available for free to Pixel 9 Pro owners for 12 months.

Veo 3 access

Veo 3 is one of the best AI products of the year so far. Google unveiled its next-gen AI video generation software at I/O 2025 and stunned the world in the process. The videos Veo 3 can create look incredibly real. Many people won’t be able to tell the difference between videos shot on iPhone and Veo 3 creations.

What’s also amazing is that Veo 3 creates sounds, from background noise to dialogue that syncs with the speaker. And yes, there’s character permanence from scene to scene.

Video creators will want to use Veo 3 on a computer or tablet so they can properly work on their AI creations. But Veo 3 will also be available on Pixel 9 Pro phones for free.

Pixel 9 Pro owners get a full year of Google AI Pro, and the premium AI subscription includes Veo 3 access.

Circle to Search does games

Google unveiled Circle to Search in early January 2024, in time for the Galaxy S24 series launch. Google has upgraded the feature since then, expanding it to more Android devices. Fast-forward to July 2025, and more than 300 million Android devices now support Circle to Search.

The feature lets you invoke the AI to ask questions about what you’re looking at on the screen or listening to. Circle, highlight, or tap something on the screen after invoking Circle to Search and you’ll get answers.

The new update expands Circle to Search to gaming, which is great news for Android users who play certain high-end games on their devices.

Long-press the home button or navigation bar on your Android device while gaming and you can use Circle to Search to find information about a game character you need to beat. An AI Overview will pop up on the screen with tips on how to win the game.

AI Mode in Circle to Search

Also worth noting is the support for AI Mode in Circle to Search in the US and India, where the new Google Search functionality is available.

Similar to the gaming functionality, AI Overviews will show up when you use Circle to Search to browse the web. From there, you’ll have a “dive deeper with AI Mode” button that lets you chat with the AI like you would on desktop.

AI Mode will also be available in Google Lens via the Google app on Android and iPhone.

The feature will be available on Pixel phones where AI Overviews are supported.

Gemini on Pixel Watch

Google on Wednesday also announced Gemini support for Wear OS devices, including Pixel Watch models and Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch models.

To interact with Gemini, just say “Hey Google” while wearing your Pixel Watch or press and hold the side button. You can also tap the Gemini app icon on the screen.

Gemini offers the same experience on the Watch as on Pixel phones. You can ask the assistant for specific information, like the weather in your area or how to cook a meal.

Looking up an address with Gemini on a Wear OS watch. Image source: Google

More impressive is Gemini’s ability to answer complex questions right from your wrist. “Where’s the coffee place Emily emailed me about?” is the kind of query you might ask Gemini on your Pixel Watch.

Wearables also let you text friends and family, manage your calendar, summarize emails, start Google Maps navigation, and create playlists on the spot while training.

Pixel Watch will also remember things for you, like your parking spot or locker number. You can also set reminders with Gemini on the Watch like you would with any other assistant.

Remembering information with Gemini on a Wear OS watch. Image source: Google

You’ll need a device that supports Wear OS 4 to use Gemini from your wrist. In addition to Pixel and Galaxy models, the feature will also be available on watches from Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.