The cheapest new 2026 iPad might be the only tablet you’ll ever need

In his latest report, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman revealed a number of new Apple products launching in the coming year. While we already expect new iPhones and Apple Watches to be unveiled in September, the journalist also hints at when new iPad models could be released, including the 12th-generation base-model iPad.

If his report is accurate, Apple is preparing a new budget iPad for spring 2026, about a year after the current model’s debut. While there was a lot of anticipation for Apple’s 11th-generation tablet, it seems the company won’t avoid a proper upgrade with next year’s model.

Since the current model features the A16 Bionic chip, Apple has two options: release the same iPad with the same processor or upgrade it with the A18. If it goes with the latter, this tablet could support Apple Intelligence features.

While Apple’s AI efforts haven’t made a big impact yet, this would at least ensure the iPad is “future-proof,” allowing users to benefit from upcoming AI features. It would also likely mean an increase in RAM to at least 8GB.

With more power than ever, a low entry price, and 128GB of storage, this could be the only tablet worth considering. On top of that, Apple’s future iPadOS 26 update adds even more value to this iPad.

iPadOS 26 will make this budget iPad shine

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Unlike previous software updates, iPadOS 26 actually enhances the iPad experience. For example, users no longer need a high-end M-series iPad to access windowing functionality. This makes it easier to work and study on the iPad, with or without keyboard and pencil accessories.

If Apple pairs this iPad with the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, it would offer more power for background tasks (now supported in iPadOS 26). Users could also get access to key Apple Intelligence features, including:

Live Translation: Real-time translation in Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps.

Real-time translation in Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps. ChatGPT integration: Use Apple Intelligence powered by ChatGPT, including onscreen awareness, writing tools, and more.

Use Apple Intelligence powered by ChatGPT, including onscreen awareness, writing tools, and more. Image Playground: Create images from sketches, descriptions, or photos for school tasks, studies, and more.

Wrap up

Assuming a 2026 launch, we know Apple plans to keep the 11-inch display, offer at least 128GB of storage, and include a faster chip. Once more details emerge, we’ll report back.