This killer feature might make the iPad 11 Apple’s best tablet

After not offering any updates for its iPad lineup in 2023, Apple refreshed its tablets this year with the new M2 iPad Air, M4 iPad Pro, and the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip. Despite the price difference, these tablets share some important features. For example, all of them have at least 8GB of RAM and a chip powerful enough to run Apple Intelligence. They also have fast USB-C ports, the latest connectivity options, and Apple Pencil Pro support.

However, Apple has seemingly forgotten about one tablet: the 2022 iPad 10. Over the past two years, Apple has upgraded this device with a new stylus, the USB-C Apple Pencil, and cut its price once the iPad 9 was discontinued. Still, this tablet is long overdue for an update, especially now that it’s the only one that can’t run Apple Intelligence.

Fortunately, it seems this might change in 2025. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported, Apple really wants to offer Apple Intelligence to as many people as it can.

In addition to the iPhone SE 4, Apple Vision Pro, and new smart home devices, Apple wants to expand Apple Intelligence to the entry-level iPad 11 in late 2025. If that turns out to be accurate, users have a lot to celebrate.

Image source: Apple Inc.

First and foremost, it means the iPad 11 would feature at least 8GB of RAM, double the amount the tenth generation has. Apple would also have to update the chip to the A17 Pro or the A18. If that’s the case, I would assume Cupertino plans to update the entry-level iPad with one of these processors after it unveils the A19 chip.

Even if it keeps the same design, display, and ports, this $349 tablet would be an instant hit. People in school would have a powerful tablet with several capabilities without having to spend a ton of money. In addition, by the time this tablet is released, Apple Intelligence will be a more reliable platform with even more features.

That being said, I think the iPad 11 will encourage more people to upgrade. Even those who choose the Air and Pro versions might be enticed to make the switch, thanks to the powerful hardware and pretty colors at a more affordable price.