iPhone SE 4, Apple Vision Pro, and more to get Apple Intelligence in 2025

Apple Intelligence is expected to debut on several iPhone, iPad, and Mac models as soon as next week. So far, Apple’s AI platform requires devices with an M1 or A17 Pro chip or newer and at least 8GB of RAM. While this already includes several Apple products, more models and product categories will join the Apple Intelligence party in 2025 and beyond.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says nearly “every Apple device with a screen will run [Apple Intelligence]” by 2026. However, most users won’t have to wait two years to get the latest AI features.

The journalist believes Apple Intelligence will arrive early next year in the long-anticipated iPhone SE 4. This device will have an iPhone 14-like look but with a single 48MP camera, the A17 Pro or A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Apple’s custom 5G chip. Apple Intelligence will also be key for this device due to its entry-level price. It will be one of the most affordable Apple products, and it will run the company’s latest AI features.

Later that year, Gurman expects Apple to upgrade the entry-level iPad with Apple Intelligence support. With that, the tablet would join the rest of the iPad family that can run Apple’s AI. Also, for 2025, Apple Vision Pro should also have these features. This has been reported previously, but Gurman doubles down on the fact that Apple is working on bringing these functions to its headsets.

Even devices like the Apple Watch, which aren’t expected to gain 8GB of RAM or a more robust processor, will run some kind of Apple Intelligence. So far, these experiences will be powered by an iPhone, and the Apple Watch will mirror them. The key example is the Summary Notification feature, which can be seen in the latest iOS 18.1 and watchOS 11.1 betas.

Finally, the next wave of home devices is expected to be built around AI capabilities. While Gurman mentions Apple’s rumored tabletop devices, a new Apple TV could have these features and mirror some of those experiences to the latest HomePod speakers.

Even though Apple Intelligence is said to be two years behind competitors, Apple is trying to catch up in the AI racing. BGR will follow Apple’s upcoming announcements on that matter and report back once we learn more about it.