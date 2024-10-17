10 new Apple products expected to launch soon

After unveiling new iPhone 16 models, Apple Watches, AirPods, and an iPad mini, Apple has even more products to launch in the coming months. Among them are new Macs, iPads, and even another new iPhone in early 2025. Here’s everything we expect Apple to unveil in the next six months:

New Macs are coming very soon

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple is expected to unveil a few new Macs soon with the M4 chip. Here’s what we know:

MacBook Pro: Apple should unveil a new generation of MacBook Pro models in the coming weeks. This product should get the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max options with at least 16GB of RAM. Some people have already gotten their hands on this product ahead of time.

Mac mini: With a redesign looking similar to an Apple TV, the M4 Mac mini should also come with an M4 Pro variant. The cheapest Mac should also get more USB-C ports, and it’s expected to be released alongside the M4 Macs.

iMac: Another Apple launch expected for the coming weeks is the new M4 Mac. It’s unclear if Apple will revamp the colors or add any other hardware changes besides the new chip.

USB-C accessories: We also expect Apple to upgrade the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad to USB-C. We expected to get this upgrade last year, but Cupertino could make this change now with a new iMac.

These Apple products could launch early next year

Image source: Apple Inc.

For early next year, Apple is expected to unveil even more products, which include:

iPhone SE 4: With an iPhone 14-like design, the new iPhone SE could feature Apple’s custom modem, the A18 chip, and a single main camera. This device is expected to launch in the spring.

iPad 11: With the iPhone SE 4, Apple should unveil the new base-model iPad. This fairly minor upgrade is expected to be released early next year, as Cupertino just upgraded the iPad mini and its high-end tablets.

AirTag 2: Years after the first AirTag, Apple is expected to upgrade this item tracker. It’s unclear if it could be unveiled with new form factors. However, an improved chip and louder speakers are expected to land with this new generation.

New smart home product: Apple is expected to launch an Amazon Echo-like device. Some analysts say it could debut as soon as early next year. This device should pave the way to a more expensive home hub expected to be released in 2026.