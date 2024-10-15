iPad mini 7 announced with Apple Intelligence and A17 Pro chip

Ahead of a possible October event, Apple unveiled its long-rumored iPad mini 7. This new tablet brings the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple Pencil Pro compatibility.

This new tablet has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray. According to Apple, the A17 Pro delivers a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks, with a faster CPU and GPU and a 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-generation iPad mini.

In addition to Apple Pencil Pro support, Apple has also updated the 12MP wide back camera with Smart HDR 4 support and improved machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app.

“There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design. iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”

With this announcement, the iPad mini 7 joins the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models to support Apple Intelligence. These are some of the AI features coming to this tablet:

With Writing Tools , users can refine their words by rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

, users can refine their words by rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. Siri becomes more deeply integrated into the system experience and gets a new design with an elegant glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active on iPad.

becomes more deeply integrated into the system experience and gets a new design with an elegant glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active on iPad. In Photos, the Memories feature now enables users to create the movies they want to see by simply typing a description, and with the new Clean Up tool, they can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo — without accidentally altering the subject.

The new iPad mini 7 features an all-day battery life. Starting at $499 with 128GB—double the storage of the previous generation—the new iPad mini delivers incredible value and the full iPad experience in an ultraportable design. Customers can pre-order the new iPad mini today, and it will be available beginning Wednesday, October 23.