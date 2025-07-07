macOS Tahoe beta 3 now available as Apple readies the last update to Intel Macs

macOS Tahoe is one of the most important updates for the Mac to this date. A couple of weeks after seeding beta 2 to developers, Apple is now making available the third testing version.

With the previous beta, Cupertino fixed bugs and battery issues, even though some users still complain about the Mac overheating. In addition, the previous testing version had a problem that made Safari tabs feel like they’re in reverse, which means the opened tab looks like the one you’re not using and vice versa. With macOS Tahoe beta 3, Apple likely fixes that.

That said, macOS Tahoe beta also marks the last big update to Intel Macs. The company announced this will be the last available version, five years after the company unveiled its first Macs with its proprietary chips. With that, the company is giving the last Intel Mac users a glimpse of the future of the company’s computers.

One of the main changes of macOS Tahoe beta is the new Liquid Glass design, as Cupertino makes the experience of using the iPhone, iPad, and Mac even more seamless. As the company improves Continuity features, Mac users get Live Activities support, a Phone app, the Journal app, the ability to manage unwanted calls, and more.

macOS Tahoe is also setting the foundation for a brighter Siri. For example, the new Spotlight index everything on the Mac. This includes a clipboard containing everything you copied and pasted during the day. You can also use the Spotlight to take actions, such as summarize documents, create images, etc. All of that comes with Apple’s AI-powered Shortcuts app.

Regarding Apple Intelligence features, Apple improves Genmoji and Image Playground capabilities. The company is also adding Live Translation, and a better integration with ChatGPT with macOS Tahoe beta.

Alongside macOS Tahoe beta 3, Apple is seeding the third testing versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.