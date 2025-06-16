How macOS Tahoe takes Mac and iPhone integration to the next level

macOS Tahoe is Apple’s upcoming software update for Mac users. With this version, Apple is introducing several new features that make Mac and iPhone integration better than ever. More impressively, it feels like you’ll need to reach for your phone less while working or using your Mac, because Apple Silicon models essentially bring your iPhone to your computer.

The most important change is the new Liquid Design interface. While all Apple operating systems already looked relatively similar, Apple is now making sure the experience across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS feels truly unified. Similar icons, a consistent UI, and seamless switching between devices are all part of this new experience.

You really notice how integrated your Mac and iPhone have become when you dive into the details. With macOS Sequoia, Apple introduced iPhone Mirroring. During that software cycle, the feature improved with support for dragging and dropping data between your iPhone and Mac, all while using your iPhone directly on your Mac. So nice.

Another welcome change for the iPhone Mirroring experience is support for Live Activities. With macOS Tahoe, you can see your iPhone’s Live Activities through a beautiful animation near the Control Center. Whether you’re requesting an Uber, asking ChatGPT for Deep Research, or following your favorite game in the Apple Sports app, you can keep track of it all while going about your day on the Mac.

Finally, the Phone app adds another layer of integration that makes this one of the most important updates in Mac history. I also think it hints that a cellular Mac might be on the way. While users could already make and receive calls from their Macs, Apple is now offering an experience even more similar to your iPhone. If your phone is nearby, you can make calls directly from your Mac at any time.

Image source: Apple Inc.

What I like most about macOS Tahoe is how it keeps my iPhone close without making me actually pick it up. I can access all my apps through iPhone Mirroring and see my Live Activities, all without reaching for the device.

Even better, when I get a notification on my Apple Watch and glance at it, I can open that notification on my Mac. So handy.

Fortunately, these aren’t the only Continuity tools macOS Tahoe brings to Mac users. Still, they’re some of the most impactful, as Apple continues blending its popular products without sacrificing their individual character.