4 ways macOS Tahoe improves Continuity features with your iPhone

macOS Tahoe is the most important software update to the Mac so far. With a complete redesign called Liquid Glass, the company is unifying the UI of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac so they work more seamlessly together. As the company prepares to phase out the latest Intel Macs, macOS Tahoe also improves one of the key features of Apple’s ecosystem: Continuity.

With Continuity features, users can copy something on the iPhone and paste it on the Mac, open a Safari web page from the Mac on the iPad, use Apple’s tablet as a second display for the Mac, and more.

Image source: Apple Inc.

macOS Tahoe introduces four new ways to enhance Continuity. Here they are:

Live Activities expand to Mac: After appearing on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Live Activities are now coming to the Mac. You’ll see the same updates on a larger display and can tap them to open iPhone Mirroring and take action. This builds on the iPhone Mirroring feature introduced with macOS Sequoia.

After appearing on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Live Activities are now coming to the Mac. You’ll see the same updates on a larger display and can tap them to open iPhone Mirroring and take action. This builds on the iPhone Mirroring feature introduced with macOS Sequoia. Phone app comes to Mac: Apple has redesigned and brought the Phone app to both Mac and iPad. You can make and take calls with a click and access your synced content. To use this feature, both devices must be signed into FaceTime with the same Apple ID, have Wi-Fi enabled, and be on the same network.

Apple has redesigned and brought the Phone app to both Mac and iPad. You can make and take calls with a click and access your synced content. To use this feature, both devices must be signed into FaceTime with the same Apple ID, have Wi-Fi enabled, and be on the same network. Manage unwanted calls: macOS Tahoe adds a new way to handle unwanted calls. With Call Screening, you’ll see who’s calling and why. Apple explains: “Once the caller shares their name and the reason for their call, your phone rings and you can decide if you want to pick up.”

macOS Tahoe adds a new way to handle unwanted calls. With Call Screening, you’ll see who’s calling and why. Apple explains: “Once the caller shares their name and the reason for their call, your phone rings and you can decide if you want to pick up.” Hold Assist: When you’re waiting for a live agent for tasks like switching carriers or tech support, Hold Assist helps you stay productive while keeping your place in line.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Wrap up

These are some of the latest Continuity features in macOS Tahoe that Apple has announced. New features may appear during the beta test of this operating system update. When we find them, we’ll update this article.