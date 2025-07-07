Apple seeds iPadOS 26 beta 3 with these 10 features

Following the release of iPadOS 26 beta 2 a couple of weeks ago, Apple has just seeded beta 3 of this upcoming software update. As the beta cycle of iPadOS 26 completes its first month, Cupertino prepares to launch the first public beta of this system in the next few days.

With iPadOS 26 beta 3, developers should see bug and battery draining improvements. In addition, if Apple follows the trend, this system should bring visual changes, as the company starts implementing developers’ feedback.

Whether you’re testing the developer’s beta or waiting for the official release later this fall, one of the main changes of iPadOS 26 is the new Liquid Glass design. With that, Apple wants to make switching between the Mac, the iPhone, and the iPad more seamless.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

To make that happen, iPadOS 26 beta 3 offers a new windowing system. With that, you can add as many open apps on your Home Screen as you’d want. While Apple still should add something like different desktop options during the windowing mode, it’s way better than the previous Stage Manager, Split Screen, and Slide Over options.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

Besides that, the company now lets tasks run in the background, which means you can keep exporting a video while use another app. In addition, the Files app got even better, as you can see everything in list view and resize columns.

Trying to make the iPad more of a powerhouse, Apple added a new Preview app, which lets you edit sketches, PDFs, and images. Users also have a Mac menu-like functionality to every iPad app.

Finally, Apple Intelligence features are better than ever, with ChatGPT getting onscreen awareness, improved Image Playground and Genmoji features, in addition, to an AI-powered Shortcuts app.

Alongside beta 3 of iPad’s upcoming software update, Apple is also releasing the third testing versions of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.