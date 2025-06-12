5 ways iPadOS 26 will boost productivity for iPad users

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple previewed its upcoming iPadOS 26 software update. Alongside a new design called Liquid Glass, Apple also introduced true multitasking for the iPad, finally bringing the tablets more in line with Mac computers.

However, iPadOS 26 is going to boost iPad users’ productivity not only with the new design, but with several new features that make the iPad with a Magic Keyboard the ultimate laptop replacement. Here are five ways iPadOS 26 is going to improve productivity for iPad users:

Folders in the Dock: For the first time, users will be able to access downloads, documents, and other folders right from the Dock, making it more Mac-like.

Supercharged Files app: The Files app is a key part of the iPad experience. With iPadOS 26, Apple takes this application to the next level, from an updated list view with resizable columns to collapsible folders. Users can add colors and other customization options to make it easier to find important documents. They can also set default apps for opening specific file types.

iPad multitasking in iPadOS 26. Image source: Apple Inc.

Preview app: It’s easier than ever to open, edit, and mark up PDFs and images. Apple says the new Preview app was designed for a proper Apple Pencil experience, which means signing documents and taking notes should be faster and more reliable than ever.

Background Tasks: Believe it or not, iPadOS 26 finally unlocks true background tasks. Users can now export or download large files in the background while they do other stuff. This might be one of the best iPadOS 26 productivity features.

Better windowing system: Apple revamped the iPadOS 18 windowing system. Forget about Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over. With the upcoming iPadOS 26 update, users will be able to open several windows at once and freely resize and arrange them. There are also new ways to control windows with a familiar menu bar and Mac-like controls.

Wrap up

We’re still in the early days of iPadOS 26 beta. Will it finally be able to replace a computer? Are the new features good enough? These are all questions we plan to answer as we test this new experience for the latest iPadOS models.