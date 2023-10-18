Top insider says AirTag 2 won’t launch until 2025, and I hope it has these changes

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said Apple would release AirTag 2 by the end of 2024. Now, in a prediction update on X, the insider said the mass production for the second generation of this item tracker has been postponed to 2025.

When Kuo first predicted Apple would be working on a new AirTag, he said, “spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2.”

Although he didn’t share much more about this item tracker, since Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 with the second-generation ultrawideband, this accessory will likely use the same chip.

This ultrawide-band processor has a three times further range and offers more accurate results when looking for a device. For the iPhone 15, for example, you can find a friend in a crowd using this ultrawide-band chip as long as they also have an iPhone 15.

For the Apple Watch, you can use the smartwatch to find your iPhone – which you couldn’t do with previous versions.

Over the past few years, Apple has improved tracking detection, as some people were using this device to stalk others. For example, Google announced that Android phones can now alert you if an AirTag is stalking you.

Another great change with iOS 17 is the ability to share your AirTag with family members, so some items won’t trigger a stalking alert, such as a keychain, while also allowing other users to see where this item is through the Find My app.

In addition, I hope that AirTag 2 also doesn’t require a keychain or that it’s available in other form factors so users can have more options when buying and using this item tracker. Chipolo and other brands currently offer item trackers that fit perfectly in a wallet or your keys without requiring an accessory to attach to the keychain.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors and reports about this device.