Apple Watch Series 9: Should you upgrade?

The Apple Watch Series 9 has finally been announced. With a few new features on the latest model, this might be the perfect time to upgrade your old Apple Watch. While I already mentioned I’d be upgrading to this year’s model, even if it was a boring update, now I know how much more I’m getting with this new smartwatch.

If you’re like me and have an Apple Watch Series 6 – or any older model – many of the new features may also convince you to upgrade.

Display size: If you have an Apple Watch Series 6 or older, you’ll benefit from a model with thinner bezels and larger displays. This model has 41mm and 45mm options, against 40mm and 44mm.

Brighter display: The Apple Watch Series 9 has the brightest display in a base Apple Watch model, going up to 2000 nits (twice as much as the Apple Watch Series 8). In addition, it can go as low as 1 nit, which is perfect for dark rooms or early mornings.

New S9 chip: For the first time in three years, Apple updated the Apple Watch with a faster processor, which can perform Neural Engine tasks twice as fast as the previous generation. That said, everything should feel smoother in this model.

On-device Siri: This is the first Apple Watch to take on-device Siri requests. Asking the personal assistant to set a timer or start a workout is considerably fast. In addition, dictation is up to 25% more accurate than the previous generation.

U2 chip: Starting with the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple added its first-generation ultrawide-band chip. It was great for finding AirTags or discovering your Apple Watch faster. With a second generation, it can finally show you directions for your lost iPhone (if it’s in another room). In addition, it adds HomePod integration so you can control your HomePod from the Watch.

Double tap gestures: Users can easily control the Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display by tapping the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on the Watch.

Temperature sensing: If you have an Apple Watch Series 7 or older, you get a new temperature sensing with the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s perfect for measuring your wrist temperature while sleeping or telling how’s your cycle going.

Crash Detection: If you have an Apple Watch Series 7 or older, you’ll also benefit from Crash Detection. If you are in a car accident, the Watch automatically understands you’ve been in a car crash, calls emergency, and gives your coordinates to them to your favorite contacts.

