iPhone 15 event news: All of Apple’s biggest announcements

Apple’s iPhone 15 event, also known as the Wonderlust event, takes place today at 10:00 a.m. PT or 1:00 p.m. ET. The company is expected to announce, in addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, a new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, new eco-friendly accessories, and its new operating system update release date.

BGR will be updating this article as soon as we learn about Apple’s announcements. You can also get the latest rumors before the event below:

How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event?

Apple’s iPhone 15 event takes place at 10:00 a.m. PT or 1:00 p.m. ET. It will be a pre-recorded keynote, which some media and personalities will be able to watch at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. Apple will be streaming this keynote from its YouTube channel, own website, and the TV app (available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac).

Wonderlust event announcements

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 revealed at Apple Event. Image source: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41 mm and 45 mm with a brighter display with up to 2,000 nits. It’s also better in low light, as it can shine as low as 1 nit. It comes with a new S9 chip, with 5.6 billion transistors, 60% more than its predecessor. It has a 30% faster GPU a 4-core neural engine, which is twice as fast. Apple claims it has the same all-day battery life of 18 hours.

The new processor improves how you use Siri as a personal assistant and shows how smarter it is. This will become a software update coming later this year for English and Mandarin speakers. With a new U2 chip, the ultrawide-band processor makes it more accurate. By approaching the Apple Watch to the HomePod, it will show the Apple Music smart stack, so you can send the song you want to listen to the speaker.

Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in Pink, Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and PRODUCT(RED) for aluminum models. Gold, Silver, and Graphite for the stainless steel versions.

Apple says this Apple Watch is its first carbon-neutral device as it features highly recycled material and more. You can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 9 today, it will be available September 22, starting at $399.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 also features the new S9 chip with on-device Siri and the U2 chip to help you precision find your iPhone. With a new display architecture, the Apple Watch Ultra can get up to 3,000 nits.

Apple claims up to 36 hours of battery life and up to 72 hours of usage in low-power mode. You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 today, it will be available September 22, starting at $700.