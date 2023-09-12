Click to Skip Ad
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus announced with new Dynamic Island design

Published Sep 12th, 2023 1:38PM EDT

The iPhone 15 is officially here. Once again, available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, it has up to 2,000 nits of brightness. Apple is redesigning its base phones by introducing the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. That said, Cupertino is not adding ProMotion or Always-On Display to these phones.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with the A16 Bionic chip, the same available with the iPhone 14 Pro. It has a 16-core Neural Engine, 5-core GPU, 50% more bandwidth, and the 6-core GPU has 2 high performance cores, using less power than A15 Bionic. The 4 high-efficiency cores can handle most tasks. Apple continues to offer these phones in aluminum and glass but now in five different colors.

  • Blue
  • Pink
  • Green
  • Yellow
  • Black

iPhone 15 has a new camera system with a 48MP lens, which helps the device absorb more light in photos. With the quad-pixel tech, the image output will still be 12 Megapixels, but they’ll be clearer and crispier. Apple uses Photonic Engine to deliver richer details.

For the first time, Apple is using this 48MP sensor to deliver 2x optical zoom, even though you don’t have a telephoto camera – as it already does with the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple says it’s easier to get “next-generation portraits.” By using machine learning, Cupertino can add a bokeh effect to a photo after you have taken it. In addition, Apple has added Focus and Depth Control, so you can change the subject on a photo after you have taken it.

Story in development…

