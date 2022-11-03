iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

We’ll likely see Apple unveiling the iPhone 15 series in ten months. While some could say we shouldn’t worry much about that as the iPhone 14 series is just out, BGR decided to gather every rumor about the iPhone 15 models. Here’s what you need to know.

Design: The Dynamic Island welcomes more people

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models. That said, it doesn’t mean all versions will have the Always-On display technology or ProMotion. Young believes these two features will keep exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

According to analysts, adding Dynamic Island to the regular models will help Apple boost sales, as the standard iPhone 14 versions are selling worse than their predecessors.

About its finish, a rumor says the regular iPhone 15 models will feature a glass and aluminum finish, the Pro version glass and stainless steel, and the Pro Max – or Ultra – model will get a glass and titanium variant.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also has a few tidbits about this iPhone’s design:

The more expensive models will move closer to the portless/buttonless iPhone design that Apple is rumored to be working toward. Kuo says the iPhone 15 Pros will not have any physical buttons at all. Instead, Apple will introduce new solid-state power and volume buttons similar to the Touch ID home button on older iPhone and iPad models.

A17 Bionic chip, RAM, and storage options

TrendForce says Apple will continue its strategy with two different chips for the new iPhones. According to the publication, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature the new A17 chip, while the regular versions will stick with the A16. All new models will get 8GB of RAM. Information about storage options is still unclear, although it doesn’t seem Apple will offer more than it already does.

A dive into the iPhone 15 cameras

While rumors regarding the regular version cameras are inexistent, there are a few things to talk about the Pro models. TrendForce says the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra version will finally get the long-rumored periscope lens.

On the other hand, Kuo says a significant camera upgrade that was first expected will not be available with the Pro versions. It was expected that this iPhone would get an 8P lens, but it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. These plastic elements help the camera improve picture quality and reduce distortion.

5G modem, USB-C, naming, and more coming to the iPhone 15

This last section will round up a few tidbits about the upcoming iPhone 15 models. Here are them:

Apple is expected to keep using Qualcomm’s 5G modem as it aims for a 2025 release of its in-house 5G chip;

Apple said it would switch the iPhone to USB-C to comply with EU law;

The company could change the Pro Max name to Ultra;

No under-screen Touch ID is expected.

BGR will keep updating this article as we learn more about this iPhone.