iOS 17.1 now available with 10 must-have features and bug fixes

After a month of testing, Apple is finally releasing iOS 17.1 to all users. Although it doesn’t bring some of the most iOS 17 anticipated features, such as the journaling app, spatial video recording, and more, at least it brings important bug fixes for iPhone users.

These are 10 must-have features and bug fixes that will make you update to iOS 17.1 right now.

Top iOS 17.1 features

Sharing contact information (NameDrop) via AirDrop between iPhone and Apple Watch. Image source: Apple Inc.

AirDrop with Cellular Data: Teased during the WWDC 2023 keynote, you can now continue to send and receive content when Wi-Fi is unavailable during AirDrop.

NameDrop for Apple Watch: With iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1, Apple is finally enabling NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch. With that, you can seamlessly exchange contact information with others.

Apple Music Playlist Suggestions: When adding a song to a playlist, Apple Music now suggests a few songs based on the music available on the list.

Apple Music Favorite Songs: Apple Music also lets you favorite songs, albums, playlists, and artists. Your favorite music is automatically added to your Library and improves your recommendations.

Apple Music Playlist Covers: The service lets you create custom playlist covers. Apple offers eight different options.

Top bug fixes

Despite the features, iOS 17.1 fixes important issues, such as:

Improves reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

Fixes an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your next tone

Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence.

Device compatibility

iOS 17.1 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

In addition to iOS 17.1, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 17.1, tvOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.