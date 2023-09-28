Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 watchOS 10 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Apps & Software

iOS 17.1 beta: Everything new for iPhone users

By
Published Sep 28th, 2023 7:57AM EDT
iOS 17.1 beta 1
Image: Apple Inc.

With Apple starting the iOS 17.1 beta cycle, the company is bringing several new features for iPhone users that were previously delayed from the official release of iOS 17, in addition to other new functions. In this article, we’ll gather everything new with the beta cycle of iOS 17.1.

iOS 17.1 beta 1 changes

Apple has added several new features with iOS 17.1 beta 1, such as:

Apple Music Playlist Suggestions: When adding a song to a playlist, Apple Music now suggests a few songs based on the music available on the list.

Apple Music Favorite Songs: Apple Music also lets you favorite songs, albums, playlists, and artists. Your favorite music is automatically added to your Library and improves your recommendations.

Apple Music iOS 17.1 beta 1Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple Music Playlist Covers: The service lets you create custom playlist covers. Apple offers eight different options.

AirDrop with Cellular Data: Teased during the WWDC 2023 keynote, you can now continue to send and receive content when Wi-Fi is unavailable during AirDrop.

Sharing contact information (NameDrop) via AirDrop between iPhone and Apple Watch.
Sharing contact information (NameDrop) via AirDrop between iPhone and Apple Watch. Image source: Apple Inc.

NameDrop for Apple Watch: With iOS 17.1 beta and watchOS 10.1 beta, Apple is finally enabling NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch. With that, you can seamlessly exchange contact information with others.

Flashlight Indicator on Dynamic Island: Previously limited to iPhone 15 Pro models, the flashlight indicator on Dynamic Island is also available for iPhone 14 Pro and all iPhone 15 models.

New ringtones: With iOS 17.1, Apple removed the new ringtones added with iOS 17. Apple will likely re-add them in a future update.

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating this article as we learn more about the new changes coming with this beta cycle.

Don’t Miss: iOS 17: Release date, download, beta, supported devices, and more

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News