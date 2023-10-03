iOS 17.1 beta 2 now available to developers with Apple Music updates

After seeding iOS 17.1 beta 1 to developers last week, Apple is making available the second beta as the testing cycle of this upcoming operating system update follows. While Cupertino has many delayed features to deliver for users, the company also needs to address bugs related to iOS 17, such as the iPhone 15 Pro overheating.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, iOS 17.1 beta is bringing lots of new features, including several improvements to Apple Music, such as:

Apple Music Playlist Suggestions: When adding a song to a playlist, Apple Music now suggests a few songs based on the music available on the list.

Apple Music Favorite Songs: Apple Music also lets you favorite songs, albums, playlists, and artists. Your favorite music is automatically added to your Library and improves your recommendations.

Apple Music Playlist Covers: The service lets you create custom playlist covers. Apple offers eight different options.

In addition to these changes, iOS 17.1 beta brought support to:

NameDrop for Apple Watch: With iOS 17.1 beta and watchOS 10.1 beta, Apple is finally enabling NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch. With that, you can seamlessly exchange contact information with others.

Flashlight Indicator on Dynamic Island: Previously limited to iPhone 15 Pro models, the flashlight indicator on Dynamic Island is also available for iPhone 14 Pro and all iPhone 15 models.

We still have to discover what’s new with iOS 17.1 beta 2, but we’ll make sure to give you all the details as soon as we learn more about this system. Apple is also seeding the second beta of iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.