5 iOS 17 features that Apple is delaying for iPhone and iPad

iOS 17 was previewed during the WWDC 2023 keynote early this June. While beta testing already began and we are close to the public beta availability of this update, BGR gathered five features that Apple already announced it will delay from the original release of iOS 17 later this fall.

Interestingly enough, as the company focused on announcing Vision Pro and its visionOS system, fewer features were postponed compared to the iOS 16 cycle. Stage Manager, Live Activity, and so many other functions were delayed in 2022. That being said, here are the five features iPhone and iPad users won’t see when they can finally download iOS 17.

NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch: NameDrop is a new feature that lets you easily share your contact information from one iPhone to another by approaching them. While this function will indeed be available with the release of iOS 17, Apple says that nearing an iPhone to Apple Watch to perform the same action will be possible later this year with Apple Watch Series 6 and later, Apple Watch SE (1st and 2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra. Most likely, it will require watchOS 10.1.

AirDrop via Cellular connection: Did you ever start sending tons of photos at once via AirDrop to a friend, but one of you had to leave? With a future version of iOS 17, you’ll be able to keep sending this data securely and with full quality over the internet if you leave the AirDrop range. It will require that both people are signed in to iCloud.

Apple Music Collaborative Playlist: Apple Music won’t have many iOS 17 new features, but one of them is already being delayed. Later this year, you’ll be able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs. In addition, you’ll be able to react to the song choices in Now Playing.

AirPlay in your hotel room: AirPlay will be available later this year in supporting hotel rooms. Apple is working closely with hotels so people can scan the QR code on their room TV to securely share videos, photos, and music from their iPhones to the TV.

Journal app: Last but not least, BGR already mention that the Journal app will delay. Apple says this app lets you “capture your thoughts on life’s big events or everyday activities. Add details to any entry with photos, music, audio recordings, and more. Mark important moments and revisit them later to find new insights or set new goals.”

All these features will most likely land with iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1. While many people are eager to try the Journal app, they can prepare for it by logging their mood throughout the day on the Health app.