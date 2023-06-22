iOS 17 beta 2 enables NameDrop, here’s a first look

Unlike previous versions, iOS 17 doesn’t bring many new features. While iOS 16 added a revamped Lock Screen, one of the main functions of this upcoming operating system update is a new personalization for contact information called Contact Posters.

This feature provides a new way for users to express themselves by customizing how they appear, bringing a completely new look to incoming calls. They can choose treatments for photos or Memoji and eye-catching typography and font colors.

To make this feature useful, iOS 17 also introduces NameDrop, a variation of AirDrop specifically for sharing contact information. It allows users to share contact information easily by bringing their iPhones together.

NameDrop in iOS 17 is pretty cool!



Easily share your contact info with someone by holding your iPhone near their iPhone pic.twitter.com/26wCC9actc — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 22, 2023

While this function wasn’t available with beta 1, Apple enabled it with iOS 17 beta 2. On Twitter, user @theapplehub showed how contact sharing works with NameDrop (you might need to click the embedded Twitter link above). With both iPhone models running the latest beta, they approach the two smartphones together, and one contact was shared with the other iPhone.

Interestingly, Apple has also tweaked the AirDrop feature by adding new text information: “Don’t see people nearby? Try holding the top of this iPhone near another iPhone.” Most likely, Apple has added this new text since starting SharePlay experiences can also begin that way: holding two iPhones close to each other while listening to a song, watching a movie, or playing a game.

NameDrop can be shared with two iPhone models or one iPhone and an Apple Watch, although the latter will likely be available with watchOS 10.1 and iOS 17.1. On the Contact page, users can select what they want to share with others. It’s possible to include pronouns, workplace, home address, social media username, and more.

BGR will keep you posted about new features arriving with iOS 17 beta and when this operating system is finally available to all users.