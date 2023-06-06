Everything new coming to Apple Music in iOS 17

Apple previewed iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote, and although Apple Music wasn’t part of the presentation, the company has added several new features to its music streaming app. Here’s everything you need to know.

SharePlay in the car: With iOS 17, Apple Music users will be able to use SharePlay to control the music in the car through CarPlay, so everyone can play their favorite songs and contribute to what’s playing.

Collaborate on playlists: Later this year, Apple Music on iOS 17 will let users invite friends to join a playlist so anyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. It will also be possible to use emoji to react to the song choices in Now Playing.

Interactive widget: Apple Music on iOS 17 has a special widget that allows you to play/pause music without opening the app.

Tweaked UI: The mini-player on the app is now rounded and less intrusive.

Crossfade between songs: After years of this Android-only feature, Apple has added crossfade support between songs on iOS. Crossfade will smoothly transition between tracks, so the music never stops.

Tap to AirPlay suggestion: When opening your Music app on iOS 17, it recognizes the HomePods and smart speakers around you and suggests the ones you use the most. It also varies between rooms.

Journal app: Also, later this year, Apple will unveil a Journal app. It will create personalized suggestions of moments for you to remember and write about based on several iPhone features, including songs you have listened to in Apple Music.

Apple Music Sing update: You can use your iPhone with Apple TV to sing along to your favorite songs using Apple Music Sing. You can see yourself on the TV alongside live lyrics.

As the beta releases of iOS 17 roll out in the months ahead, BGR will update this article with the latest features coming to Apple Music.