Facebook’s new black and blue app icon is just a glitch

If you were surprised to find an odd-looking Facebook app icon on your iPhone this week, don’t worry—you haven’t been hacked. The black and blue icon you’ve likely seen on social media or on your own iPhone or iPad is not a new look that Facebook is rolling out. On Friday, the social media company confirmed that the change was just a glitch.

“This was caused by a technical issue and has been resolved,” Meta communications manager Dave Arnold told Business Insider on Friday when asked about the weird new app icon. “People will see the fix when they update their app.”

It’s unclear what caused the issue, how Facebook fixed it, or how many users were impacted. I never saw the glitch myself, but my girlfriend did on her iPhone. Nevertheless, the odd saga of the black and blue Facebook app icon has come to an anticlimactic conclusion.

If the glitched icon is on your iPhone, just head to the App Store and update the Facebook app. That should revert the icon back to its standard blue and white color scheme.

While some of you might be sad to lose the new icon, remember that iOS 18 is right around the corner. With iOS 18, you can tint all of your app icons with the color of your choice. It shouldn’t be too hard to replicate the look once you update your phone.