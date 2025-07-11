After years, Apple will finally let iPhone users set a custom wallpaper in iMessage chats starting with iOS 26. This long-awaited feature is part of the company’s effort to make the Messages app a better rival to other platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, Signal, and more.

This article shows you how to set a custom wallpaper in iMessage chats on iOS 26, along with a bonus perk available to iPhone 15 Pro or newer models.

Adding custom wallpapers in iMessage is easy

Expected to be released later this fall, iOS 26 is currently available to developers in beta, and public testers will soon be able to try it out too. Once you’re running the new operating system, follow these steps:

Open the Messages app on your iPhone.

In a private or group chat, tap the name of the person or group.

Select the Backgrounds option.

Apple will offer several options, including Photo, Color, Sky, Water, and Aurora. More options may be added in the future.

Depending on the image you choose, you can customize the color, appearance, and more.

One nice touch is that suggested wallpapers include photos you’ve previously shared with that person or group, which is a fun way to rediscover shared moments.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

There’s a bonus for iPhone 15 Pro and newer models

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

If you have an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence features, Apple says you can create a custom wallpaper in iMessage chats using Image Playground. Here’s how:

Open the Messages app on your iPhone.

In a private or group chat, tap the name of the person or group.

Select the Backgrounds option.

Choose Playground.

Image Playground will launch, where you can create a custom background by describing it, using suggestions, and more.

Wrap up

It has never been easier to create a custom background in the iMessage app on iOS 26. BGR will keep bringing you the best insights on Apple’s latest operating system updates.