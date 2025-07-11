Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods
Incredible deals on robot vacuums for Prime Day!
Prime Day deals on AR glasses you can't miss!
Home Tech How To

How to set a custom wallpaper in iMessage chats on iOS 26

By
Published Jul 11th, 2025 10:06AM EDT
An iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 26 showing the new wallpaper feature on an iMessage chat
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

After years, Apple will finally let iPhone users set a custom wallpaper in iMessage chats starting with iOS 26. This long-awaited feature is part of the company’s effort to make the Messages app a better rival to other platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, Signal, and more.

This article shows you how to set a custom wallpaper in iMessage chats on iOS 26, along with a bonus perk available to iPhone 15 Pro or newer models.

Adding custom wallpapers in iMessage is easy

Expected to be released later this fall, iOS 26 is currently available to developers in beta, and public testers will soon be able to try it out too. Once you’re running the new operating system, follow these steps:

  • Open the Messages app on your iPhone.
  • In a private or group chat, tap the name of the person or group.
  • Select the Backgrounds option.
  • Apple will offer several options, including Photo, Color, Sky, Water, and Aurora. More options may be added in the future.
  • Depending on the image you choose, you can customize the color, appearance, and more.

One nice touch is that suggested wallpapers include photos you’ve previously shared with that person or group, which is a fun way to rediscover shared moments.

There’s a bonus for iPhone 15 Pro and newer models

iOS 18.2 beta features Image PlaygroundImage source: José Adorno for BGR

If you have an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence features, Apple says you can create a custom wallpaper in iMessage chats using Image Playground. Here’s how:

  • Open the Messages app on your iPhone.
  • In a private or group chat, tap the name of the person or group.
  • Select the Backgrounds option.
  • Choose Playground.
  • Image Playground will launch, where you can create a custom background by describing it, using suggestions, and more.

Wrap up

It has never been easier to create a custom background in the iMessage app on iOS 26. BGR will keep bringing you the best insights on Apple’s latest operating system updates.

Don’t Miss: 8 new iOS 26 Messages features that finally match WhatsApp

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News