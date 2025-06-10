8 new iOS 26 Messages features that finally match WhatsApp

Apple finally previewed iOS 26. Alongside the new Liquid Glass design language, the company also revealed some of the new features coming to the Messages app. As always, this is one of the most important apps, and users are always looking forward to new functionalities.

With big competition from WhatsApp, Telegram, and many other messaging platforms, these are the new features coming to Apple’s alternative, and here’s why you’ll probably love them.

iOS 26 Messages app brings these 8 new features

Image source: Apple Inc.

Liquid Glass design: For a few years, some parts of the Messages app looked a bit different from the rest of the system. With iOS 26, Apple delivers a more cohesive experience through the new Liquid Glass design, creating a unified look across all operating systems.

Live Translation: Powered by Apple Intelligence, users can now communicate across languages as translations appear on each message (for example, English to Spanish and vice versa), even if they don’t speak the same language.

Screen messages from unknown senders: For the first time, Apple is adding a dedicated folder for unknown senders. There, you can mark someone as known, ask for more information, or delete the message. These messages stay silenced until you choose to accept them.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Custom backgrounds: Users can now choose a custom color, a photo, or an AI-generated image using Image Playground for group chats. This feature, long available on WhatsApp, is finally making its way to iMessage.

Create polls: Another WhatsApp-like addition is the ability to create polls within chats. Apple says Apple Intelligence will even suggest a poll based on the conversation topic.

Typing indicators: In group chats, iOS 26 now shows who’s typing. WhatsApp also recently added this feature, and it’s an upgrade from the previous typing bubble that didn’t identify the specific person writing.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple Cash: Users can now request, send, and receive Apple Cash in group chats.

Other tweaks: Apple now prompts users to share their name and photo more prominently so others can recognize them faster. The search bar and new chat icon have also been moved to the bottom of the app.

Wrap up

While WhatsApp is just catching up by finally introducing an iPad app, iMessage still offers the best experience on Apple devices. Meta’s app, for instance, doesn’t support Apple Watch properly.

iOS 26 is still early in its beta cycle, and Apple will likely make more changes to the Messages app in the coming months. We’ll keep you posted on any new discoveries.