4 ways WhatsApp will make your iPad more like a laptop

A year and a half ago, WhatsApp announced it was working on an iPad version. While it seems Meta is also focusing on bringing an Instagram app to Apple’s tablet, the long wait has made users question whether Mark Zuckerberg’s company was serious about getting its chat app to the iPad.

WhatsApp recently teased on X that it’s finally almost ready to bring the app to the iPad. The company quoted a post from a user saying, “They should add WhatsApp on iPad,” which suggests it’s almost ready to make it available to everyone.

Over the past year, I’ve been using WhatsApp for iPad as part of its TestFlight community. Here are four ways it boosts Apple’s iPad power, making it feel more like a computer.

Easier to communicate with friends: WhatsApp for iPad offers a very convenient way to stay in touch. Like its competitor Telegram, it’s easier to keep a conversation going on the same screen instead of switching between the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Sharing and downloading files is easier: For much of the world, WhatsApp is not just a messaging app but also a key tool for sharing photos, videos, and files. With the iPad version, getting what I need is much faster. For example, my Italian teacher always shares homework there. I can quickly send it to GoodNotes and get to work.

Video calls: While FaceTime is my go-to for video chats, many people prefer WhatsApp. With the iPad version, it’s easier to answer calls and still keep things looking professional, especially when using the tablet in landscape mode.

Multitasking hub: With a dedicated iPad app, instead of relying on a web page, WhatsApp integrates with several native features like PiP, Split View, and Slide Over. Using a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard, it’s handy to keep the app floating while working in Stage Manager.

Wrap up

More than just how I use WhatsApp for iPad, this makes the app a stronger competitor to iMessage and Telegram. The company already supports multiple sessions across devices, but it had been missing one key platform: the iPad.

Now, if only the app would come to the Apple Watch, too.