WhatsApp for iPad is finally on the way, with Testflight version now available

With the latest Testflight version of WhatsApp for iOS, the app added a few new slots for users to try the iPad version, which was spotted by WABetaInfo. Unfortunately, as soon as these slots were made available, WhatsApp Testflight became full again, so users need to keep an eye on the app’s Testflight for a chance to try upcoming features

Interestingly, this shows that the iPad version is getting closer to the release, as just a few weeks ago, a new WhatsApp for Mac was released. The app was in beta for almost the entire year and was built using Apple’s Project Catalyst, which combines iOS tools with the Mac and vice versa.

That said, WhatsApp for iPad will be very similar to the new Mac version, which includes:

All your chats (you can pin, archive, search for unread messages, etc.)

Call someone (it’s possible to create a group chat link, call someone directly, and more)

Check WhatsApp Status – its Stories-like feature

Check Archived messages

Open Settings

This app also supports sending and receiving messages even when the primary phone isn’t nearby. At this moment, Mac users still can’t check Channels or Communities – but these features should be available in upcoming updates, including for this forthcoming iPad app.

Although WhatsApp has added many new features this year, it still lags behind its main competitor, Telegram. With Telegram, it is easier to connect with any device, check all your messages, and, most importantly, don’t lose a backup when migrating from one device to another.

That said, WhatsApp for iPad is closer than ever to being released. BGR will keep bringing the latest news on WhatsApp’s upcoming features.

You can find the new app for Mac here, but the iPad version will likely use the same version from iOS, which is available here.