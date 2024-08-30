Apple’s new gold iPhone 16 Pro color looks so much better in this leak

Ahead of the iPhone 16 event, we might have gotten the best look yet at the new iPhone 16 Pro color. If this leak is accurate, the new fourth option looks so much better than we all expected.

According to a 9to5Mac source, Apple will add a beautiful gold iPhone 16 Pro color alongside the Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. While previous rumors suggested something similar to a bronze color or even as pink as the iPhone 6S Rose Gold, it seems Apple will introduce a similar color to what Beats has just introduced in its partnership with Kim Kardashian.

What makes this leak so believable is that it comes from the same source that revealed the Natural Titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro. That said, this person also reveals that the new cases will feature a new cut-out near the Side Button, as Apple is rumored to introduce a Capture Button with the next lineup.

This is probably the new gold titanium iPhone 16 Pro color https://t.co/wDFeoBfrWo by @apollozac — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) August 30, 2024

The new iPhone 16 is expected to get a 48MP ultra-wide lens, the A18 family of chips with a better cooling system, more battery, and built-in Apple Intelligence support.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This new generation is likely going to be unveiled during the September 9 event, alongside a new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods 4. Some rumors suggest Apple will even announce the Apple Watch SE 3, AirPods Pro 3, and an iPad mini.

Apple Intelligence, a larger display for Apple Watch Series 10, and ANC for AirPods 4 are among the features we could see being introduced at the keynote.

Besides that, Apple will likely reveal iOS 18’s release date, which is expected for the week of September 16.

Below, you can check all the latest rumors about the It’s Glowtime keynote.