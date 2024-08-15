Beats Studio Pro gets three new colors in Kim Kardashian partnership

In a second collaboration, Beats and Kim Kardashian teamed up to bring the TV star’s favorite colors to Beats iconic Studio Pro headphones. According to a press release, Beats x Kim is a “visual expression of creativity and identity wrapped around premium sound.”

This collaboration reimagines Beats Studio Pro headphones in three natural colors inspired by Kardashian’s signature palette: Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep). Beats says the rich hues create an elevated listening experience with style in mind.

The first partnership with Beats and Kardashian was in 2022, with a special edition of the Beats Fit Pro. The brand says this became the company’s best-selling collaboration, even selling out on Apple.

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” said Kim Kardashian. “Beats Studio has always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With all-new and improved interior components, Beats Studio Pro offers audio fidelity, fully adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Ultra-Plush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C, and enhanced call performance.

Beats x Kim is $349.99 on Apple’s website in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It’s also available at Amazon in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. Limited quantities are also available at select Apple Store locations, such as Los Angeles’ The Grove store, San Francisco’s Union Square, and New York’s Fifth Avenue store.

While you might have to run to get these headphones, I wonder if we’ll ever get the mustard option, as prior to the announcement, Beats made an ad highlighting a possible Jimmy Fallon partnership, as you can watch below.