Beats expands accessory lineup with its first-ever USB cables

Following the release of its iPhone 16 cases, Beats is further expanding its accessory business to offer cables. The brand’s new Beats Cables are available in several different options including USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning. The first-ever collection of reinforced charging cables is available in different lengths and four colorways: Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.

Beats Cables are made with a tangle-free woven design, which the company says is intended for increased durability and to prevent fraying. It’s possible to get these cables in both 1.5 meters and 20 centimeters for both stationary and portable use.

Offered in the configurations mentioned above, Beats isn’t selling (yet?) power adapters in fun colors to match the cables.

In addition, the company is launching a new “Pill People” campaign to celebrate the launch of Beats Cables. The Pill People return for a “comedic spot highlighting the cables’ features and uses.” The campaign is voiced by comedians Ben Marshall, Desi Banks, and Megan Stalter.

Image source: Beats

“From bold colors and packaging to bringing product features to life with the Pill People campaign, we’re energizing this category in true Beats fashion,” said Beats CMO Chris Thorne.

Beats says the USB-C to USB-C cable works with USB-C Apple and Android devices, and it’s built for charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and transferring data. They also charge compatible USB-C Beats headphones and speakers while listening to audio or streaming lossless audio.

With compatible hardware, the USB-C to USB-C cable supports fast charging up to 60 watts and can transfer data at USB 2.0 rates. USB-A to USB-C, on the other hand, supports charging speeds up to 15 watts on select iPhone and iPad models, with data transfer also occurring at USB 2.0 rates.

Finally, USB-C to Lightning is compatible with iOS and iPadOS devices with a Lightning port. The company offers Beats cables in an array of colors, including:

USB-C to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.

USB-A to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to Lightning (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to Lightning (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

Beats cables are available to order starting today for $18.99 (1.5 meters and 20 centimeters) and $34.99 (1.5 meters, two-pack, USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C) from apple.com in the US, with on-shelf availability beginning Thursday, April 17.