Hands-on with new Beats iPhone 16 cases

Beats now makes iPhone cases. In addition to its popular headphones, earbuds, and speakers, the Los Angeles-based company now has a few iPhone 16 case options. First announced alongside the iPhone 16 in September, the Apple subsidiary has now unveiled second-generation case options with an important design tweak.

In addition to trying Beats OG cases for the iPhone 16 models, BGR now has access to the company’s latest Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue options. This post will include everything you need to know about these new Beats accessories. We’ll also tell you if we think you should get one as your main iPhone case.

Beats new iPhone 16 cases have an important upgrade

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

When Beats released its first iPhone 16 cases, there was something off about it: You couldn’t tell Apple’s subsidiary created them. Even though they are made of hardshell polycarbonate and flexible sidewalls to optimize shock absorption while making the accessory “thin, light, and easy to grip,” they didn’t have Beats famous “b.”

The colors matched some of the new iPhone 16 models. However, I think Beats finally released the cases people will love with the new Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue options. First, they ditched the MagSafe line on the back of the case for the Beats logo. Instantly, these cases already look better. Secondly, they have the colors of the most popular iPhone 16 cases: Ultramarine and Pink. Even on the iPhone 16 Pro models with sober options, these cases look great.

From the inside, they have similar microfiber material that Apple uses on its accessories, which prevents the iPhone from getting scratched when you keep adding and removing it from there.

Beats cases are great to use while also looking good

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

For the past few days, I’ve been rocking both Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue options on my black iPhone 16 Pro Max. Not only does my iPhone feel very secure, but it also looks very stylish in both colors. The pink option hides better fingertips, while the blue version can be more noticeable depending on the light.

I enjoy the fact that it’s easier to remove those cases, but I think it’s weird that they don’t perform the MagSafe animation most Apple accessories have. All the iPhone buttons are easy to use, and even though I’m not fond of the Camera Control, the usability on the Beats iPhone 16 case is the same as if I wasn’t using one.

Wrap up

These accessories cost $49, and they are a solid option for anyone looking for a case different than the ones Apple is selling. BGR also has a list of other top iPhone cases for the iPhone 16 models that you might like better, especially if you’re into leather or vegan leather instead of plastic.