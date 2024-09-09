Apple kills FineWoven but adds first-ever iPhone 16 cases made by Beats

In a rare movement, Apple not only discontinued its controversial iPhone FineWoven cases after a year but also announced new iPhone 16 cases made by Beats. These new accessories add MagSafe and Camera Control support.

In a press release, Beats announced the iPhone 16 cases made by the company add soft microfiber material and “bold interior accent colors” in Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue, and Sunset Purple.

“We’re delighted to introduce the first iPhone case designed by Beats,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Beats has always been synonymous with distinctive style and vibrant colors, and our new cases are the perfect way to accessorize the new iPhone 16 lineup.”

These iPhone 16 cases are made of hardshell polycarbonate and flexible sidewalls to optimize shock absorption while making the accessory “thin, light, and easy to grip.” Beats says the smooth outer surface is treated with a glossy scratch-resistant coating for extra protection, and the soft microfiber lining protects the iPhone.

The case is MagSafe compatible, with built-in magnets that align perfectly with all iPhone 16 models for an easy-to-attach experience and efficient wireless charging. It’s also a different solution from Apple, which now only sells Clear and Silicone cases.

To take full advantage of the new Camera Control, Beats says its cases feature a sapphire crystal coupled to a conductive layer that communicates finger movements to the Camera Control.

Lastly, in its commitment to become a carbon-neutral company, the Beats iPhone 16 case packaging is 100% fiber-based, and the wood fibers are 100% recycled or responsibly sourced. These accessories cost $49 and can be ordered today.